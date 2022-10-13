James Brown apologizes to his father over sex tape leak

Crossdresser, James Brown has apologized to his father over his sex tape leak which became a trending discussion on social message.
Sharing screenshot of a message between him and his dad, James Brown apologized to his father for all he has put him through. He also promised to come back “big and mighty”.
The crossdresser tweeted;
I am sorry Dad I feel your pain I promise to come back big and mighty. I will not give up because you thought never to give up am so sorry I put through all this
Source: Linda Ikeji