Kyiv comes under more attacks from Russian Kamikaze drones (videos)

The head of Kyiv’s regional police, Andrii Nebytov has said that Russia’s forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack the Kyiv and Odesa regions on Thursday, October 13, as Moscow continued to punish the country for a truck bomb attack on a bridge to Russia-annexed Crimea.

Thursday’s “kamikaze” drone attacks come after three consecutive days of deadly Russian strikes on civilian targets across Ukraine, including the capital region and come after the United Nations General assembly voted to condemn Russia’s attempted annexation of four Ukranian cities.

Three “kamikaze” drones hit the district of Bucha, Nebytov said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

“Tonight, the enemy carried out a series of attacks on the infrastructure of Kyiv region. As a result of the explosions a fire broke out,”

There are no casualties, according to a preliminary assessment.

The police chief did not elaborate on what kind of infrastructure facilities were targeted in…