Man and his wife are arrested after two women are tortured and beheaded as part of ‘black magic human sacrifice ritual’ in India

A man and his wife have been arrested after two women were abducted, tortured, and beheaded as part of what has been described as black magic human sacrifice ritual in India.

Bhagaval Singh, a traditional healer and his wife Laila, and Mohammed Shafi, an ‘occult practitioner’, were detained in Kerala after the horrific killings that have shocked the country.

The two victims have been identified as Padmam, 57, and Rosili, 49.

The remains of the women were found on Tuesday, October 11, near Singh’s home in Pathanamthitta, and the pair were allegedly murdered months apart from each other.

Police say they were ‘severely tortured’ and the accused have confessed and are in judicial custody.

The suspects allegedly lured the victims, who sold lottery tickets, by promising them money.

Shafi is said to have befriended the victims through social media after creating a fake profile, then encouraged them to carry out the sacrifice. But instead, they beheaded them and…