Police repel terrorists’ attack, rescue 18 kidnap victims in Katsina

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have foiled an attack by suspected terrorists and rescued 18 victims in Gidan Baushe, Gatakawa village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, October 12, said a distress call was received that armed terrorists on motorcycles attacked the village.

“On 12/10/2022 at about 0100hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, on motorcycles, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Baushe, Gatakawa village in Kankara LGA,” the statement read.

“On receipt of the report, DPO Kankara Division, led tactical units to the area and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel. The team successfully repelled the terrorists from their heinous mission and rescued all the kidnapped victims,”

“In the course of scanning the scene, five (5) motorcycles and two (2) cows were recovered. Sadly, two…