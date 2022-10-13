Russia arrests 5 Russians and 3 others over Crimea bridge bomb blast, after blaming Ukraine for attack

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia in connection with the bombing of the only bridge that connects mainland Russia to the annexes Ukranian region of Crimea, an attack Russia said was masterminded by Ukraine.

Ukraine has not officially confirmed its involvement in the bridge blast on Saturday, but some Ukrainian officials have celebrated the damage and an unidentified Ukrainian official told the New York Times that Kyiv was behind the attack.

The FSB said the attack was organised by Ukrainian military intelligence and its director, Kyrylo Budanov adding to accusations by Russian President Vladimir Putin over what he has called a “terrorist attack” against critical civilian infrastructure.

“The organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, its head Kyrylo Budanov, its employees and agents,” said the FSB on…