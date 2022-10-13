Security operatives arrest ‘unknown gunmen’ terrorizing Imo and Anambra communities

Security forces have arrested unknown gunmen terrorising communities in Imo and Anambra state.

According to reports, the suspects, including two females, are among the gunmen allegedly killing people along Okigwe-Arondizuogu-Akokwa Highway.

The leader of the gang, identified as Kpuru-Kpuru, is said to be an Eastern Security Network (ESN) commander.

It was gathered that the gang has been terrorising people in Mgbidi, Imo state and Amoka community in Anambra state.

They were said to have operated from Umuna to Okigwe last Sunday before luck ran out on them on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Watch the video below…