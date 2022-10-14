Ayu’s children will disown if we release what we have

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has again called out the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, over his insistence on keeping the position.
Speaking during a live media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday October 14, Wike accused Ayu of fraud and also said his children will disown him if he and his loyalists release what they have over him.
He said;
“If people know what we know, if we release what we have, Ayu’s children will go to him and say we are no longer your children.
“There cannot be any comment. He (Ayu) cannot say anything. Look, I am the governor of Rivers state and I don’t just come out to speak.
“Let Ayu say he did not collect N1 billion. In fact, let me also tell you, Ayu collected N100 million naira from a Governor that he was going to renovate our democratic institution and then he (Ayu) went back to the PDP NWC and took the same N100 million naira for doing the same work.
“What kind of system is that? I am…
Source: Linda Ikeji