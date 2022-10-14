Britney Spears deletes her Instagram accounts days after blasting her parents

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account just days after she called out her father, Jamie, 70, and mother, Lynne, 67, out for treating her like a dog during her 13-year conservatorship.

The singer, 40, deleted Instagram on Thursday, October 13.

Before disabling her account, she had posted a number of naked photos and videos, prompting people to suggest that she needs help.

She also slammed her mother for slapping her when she partied till early morning with Paris Hilson and Lindsay Lohan.

She then accused her father of treating her life a “f***ing dog”.

The Grammy-winning singer has been known to deactivate her social media accounts from time to time only to reactivate them days later.