Commuters stranded as Yenagoa-Amassoma road in Bayelsa splits into two due to heavy flooding (video)





Commuters on the Yenagoa-Amassoma road in Bayelsa state were left stranded recently after the road split into two due to heavy flooding. A video shared online showed commuters standing on both ends of the road, watching helplessly as water flowing like a river passed through the broken road. Watch the video below… View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)







Source: Linda Ikeji