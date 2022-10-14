From Reality TV Star to Africa Magic Producer

Whether helping you to stake claims to a place in the music scene, walking big shoes by strutting on famed walkways or painting the big screens, MultiChoice Group is a phenomenon that translates dreams into realities.

An entertainment trove and talent incubator, MultiChoice has used its platforms as a springboard to help individuals achieve their aspirations over the years, and BBNaija stars are some of the biggest benefactors. Former reality TV star Diane Russet will benefit from these opportunities for the second time as she takes her show, Ricordi, from a web series to a TV series on Africa Magic.

Precious Yunana ‘Diane Russet’ Yashim is an ex-BBNaija housemate who featured in the 4th season of the franchise, tagged ‘Pepper Dem’. A graduate of the University of Debrecen, Hungary, Diane is a food enthusiast, model, brand influencer, actress and producer.

Before the BBNaija fame, however, it wasn’t always a smooth sail for Diane. In a Guardian interview, she revealed…