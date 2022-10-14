Governor Wike increases number of his special Assistants from 28000 to 50000

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has increased the number of his Special Assistants on Political Units from 28,000 to 50,000.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the governor’s spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri, on Thursday October 13.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has reviewed the appointment of Special Assistants on Political Units from 28,000 (Twenty Eight Thousand) to 50,000 (Fifty Thousand),” the statement read.

Recall that on Wednesday, Governor Wike appointed 28,000 for various political units in the state. The appointee included 14,000 Special Advisers, as well as 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers.