The US House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee on Thursday October 13, voted 9-0 to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify about his role in the storming of the Capitol.

In a dramatic conclusion to their last hearing before the midterm election, the lawmakers voted, one by one, to demand that Trump appear to testify in public, under oath.

“We need to hear from him,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee chair said.

“This is a question about accountability to the American people. He is required to answer for his actions.”

Trump’s “staggering betrayal of his oath” led to an “attack on a pillar of our democracy,” Thompson said. “It is still hard to believe.”

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel’s vice chairman, said the decision reflects “our duty to offer a full picture of the effort to overturn the 2020 election and allow Trump to stay in power.”

The vote came just after the house committee previewed never-before-seen Secret…