Kim Kardashian claims rapper Gunna is being held in jail despite ‘no evidence’ following bond denial after he was arrested on gang-related charges

Kim Kardashian has spoken out in favor of jailed rapper, Gunna, following his bond denial after he was arrested on gang-related charges five months ago

According to the reality star and mother of four, the 29-year-old hitmaker was being held on ‘no evidence’ after he was charged in May with his regular collaborator Young Thug, 31, and 26 others on gang-related charges, including murder and armed robbery.

Kardashian, who has become an advocate for the wrongfully imprisoned in recent years, described what she considered to be a threadbare case against Gunna (real name: Sergio Kitchens).

‘Imagine sitting in a jail cell for 155 days with no bond when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you weren’t in a gang,’ Kim began her text post.

‘That’s where my friend Sergio finds himself today after having his bond denied for the third time despite there being zero evidence that he committed a crime.’

She described the…