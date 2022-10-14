Kim Kardashian claims rapper Gunna is being held in jail despite ‘no evidence’ following bond denial after he was arrested on gang-related charges

Kim Kardashian claims rapper Gunna is being held in jail despite

Kim Kardashian has spoken out in favor of jailed rapper, Gunna, following his bond denial after he was arrested on gang-related charges five months ago

 

According to the reality star and mother of four, the 29-year-old hitmaker was being held on ‘no evidence’ after he was charged in May with his regular collaborator Young Thug, 31, and 26 others on gang-related charges, including murder and armed robbery.

 

Kardashian, who has become an advocate for the wrongfully imprisoned in recent years, described what she considered to be a threadbare case against Gunna (real name: Sergio Kitchens).

 

‘Imagine sitting in a jail cell for 155 days with no bond when the only evidence against you is a ticket for an unrelated window tint and someone saying you weren’t in a gang,’ Kim began her text post.

 

‘That’s where my friend Sergio finds himself today after having his bond denied for the third time despite there being zero evidence that he committed a crime.’ 

 

She described the…



Source: Linda Ikeji

