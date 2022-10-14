Level Up Housemates Hosted By Tecno Was An Awesome Day At Tecno Office

The Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates were given a tour of TECNO’s corporate headquarters in Lagos on the 11th of October. It was a momentous occasion since TECNO is a global leader in the smartphone industry. The housemates made a courtesy visit; it was easy to feel the enthusiasm as they were excited to meet the brand behind the fantastic Mondrian-inspired booth used during the show.

The housemates were given a tour of TECNO’s office, introduced to the faces behind the brand, and spent the day with the brand.

Attai Oguche, TECNO’s marketing manager, commented during the visit, “Our team appreciates your presence here today. There’s no denying that you kept us all entertained throughout the season. For our company, this is a reminder that we will do all it takes to keep our pledge.“

The highlight of the visit was the cash prices award presentation.

Team CAMON 19 5G—consisting of Adekunle, Dotun, Bella, and Racheal—were awarded N2,000,000 as the TECNO’s…