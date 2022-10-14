PDP Chairman admits collecting N100m from a Governor in the party, clarifies N1 billion allegation

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has admitted collecting N100 million from a sitting Governor in the party.

Ayu admitted this after Governor Nyesom Wike who spoke at a press conference today, alleged that he (Ayu) collected N100 million naira from a Governor for the renovation of PDP’s Democratic Institute and also went back to PDP NWC to take another N100 million naira for same job.

Wike also alleged that Ayu collected N1 billion from a Presidential aspirant in Lagos.

Fielding questions from newsmen after a meeting of the Board of Trustee (BoT) at the party headquarters in Abuja, Ayu said the issue of N1billion started when he came into office and needed money to hit the ground running.

He said they initially wanted to take a loan but didn’t go forward with it.

He said, “This is a meeting of the BoT which I am only a member, as allegations persist, it is an opportunity to clear the air. I decided not to respond not…