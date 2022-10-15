Dufil Prima Foods Retools Public, Private School Teachers

In furtherance of its commitment to the growth of education and child academic empowerment, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles organised a value-added seminar for more than 2,000 teachers in public and private schools over the weekend in Lagos.
L-R: Teacher and 2nd Place Winner, Indomie Fan Club Teachers Quiz Competition (IFC TQC), Mr Temitope Bankole of Mbari Mbayo School Lagos State; Head, Department of Science Education, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Prof. Sunday Adeyemo; Teacher and 3rd Place Winner, IFC TQC, Mrs Rukayat Balogun of The Excellent Jewels School Ogun State; Group Corporate Communications & Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr Tope Ashiwaju; Teacher and 5th Place Winner, IFC TQC, Mrs Balikis Sanni of Marvel_let private school Lagos State; Teacher and 1st Place Winner, IFC TQC, Mr John Anjokachuwa of Aboa International School Lagos and National Coordinator, Indomie Fan Club, Mrs Oge Faith Joshua, at the 2022 Annual Indomie…
Source: Linda Ikeji