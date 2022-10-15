FG to collect landing and take-off charges from helicopters operating on all oil platforms in the country

A new team which would collect landing and take-off fees from helicopters operating on all oil platforms across the country, has been inaugurated by the federal government, through its consultant, Naebi Dynamic Concepts Limited.

The implementation committee for Rivers state which includes representatives of police, Department of State Services (DSS), Rivers state government and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), was inaugurated at the international wing of the Port Harcourt airport on Thursday October 13, according to managing director/chief executive officer of Naebi Dynamic, Chike Stanley.

Stanley who revealed that the implementation team would help the firm have easy access to all the platforms, oil rigs, airstrips, aerodromes, helipads, and helipods in Rivers state, added that the the policy would create at least 15,000 jobs nationwide.

He said;