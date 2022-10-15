Ghana deports 16 Nigerians for engaging in online fraud

16 Nigerians have been deported from Ghana for allegedly committing cybercrimes there.
Dr Chukwu Emeka, the Controller of Seme Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) disclosed this on Friday October 14.
Speaking at a news conference in Seme, Lagos State, Emeka said the deportees are young Nigerians who claimed that they were deceived or intentionally went out of the country in search of greener pastures.
He said;
“Ghana’s Financial and Intelligence Agency accused them of cybercrime but from our preliminary investigation, we discovered that some of them were lured into these criminal activities due to the get-rich syndrome our youths are developing.
“Some of them are victims because they were deceived that they can make money if they leave Nigeria. Unfortunately, they don’t get the actual thing they bargained for in Ghana.
“Further investigation also showed that most of them left the country through illegal routes or through the sea to other…
Source: Linda Ikeji