Ghana deports 16 Nigerians for engaging in online fraud

16 Nigerians have been deported from Ghana for allegedly committing cybercrimes there.

Dr Chukwu Emeka, the Controller of Seme Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) disclosed this on Friday October 14.

Speaking at a news conference in Seme, Lagos State, Emeka said the deportees are young Nigerians who claimed that they were deceived or intentionally went out of the country in search of greener pastures.

He said;