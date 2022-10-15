‘He was recorded by his friend and the good samaritan that brought him to hospital’

The management of Doren hospital has released a statement denying claims its nurses were negligent in handling Rico Swavey after he was brought into their facility shortly after he was involved in motor accident on Tuesday, October 11.

Recall that a disturbing video of Rico seated on a chair in a hospital facility surfaced online after his death was announced on Thursday morning, October 13. The video sparked outrage as many people accused the nurses of being negligent in their duties and also filming the reality TV star while he was writhing in pain. They identified the hospital as Doren hospital.

In the statement released this evening, the hospital claimed the patient which implies Rico was brought in by a good samaritan at about 1am and he was deeply unconscious and smelling of alcohol. The hospital said necessary steps to give him immediate help was taken and he was then referred to another hospital in Lekki for better healthcare.

The hospital said efforts were made…