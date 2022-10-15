The sister of late Bimbo Ogbonna, wife of popular businessman, IVD, has accused him of pushing Bimbo into the fire outbreak in their home on October 12, watching her burn, and filming her burning in the fire.

In a viral video, Bimbo’s sister with the handle @mamajazz on IG, said;

”IVD! You pushed my sister into the fire. You watched her burn. You videoed her. You watched her burn. You pushed her into the fire. You were videoing her…burning…Chimoooo!!”

Bimbo was rushed to the hospital sometime this week after suffering severe burns during a violent incident at their residence in Megamound estate, Lekki, Lagos. Sources claimed that on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, late Bimbo confronted IVD over the constant beatings she receives, and a fight ensued.

The fight resulted in their house being set ablaze. IVD was said to have escaped with minor burns while Bimbo suffered severe burns and was rushed to the intensive care unit. Sadly. she lost the battle to…