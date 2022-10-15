Lagos State Govt seals supermarket over display of expired products on shelves

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has sealed Cynosure Associate Super Stores, located at 18, Lateef Salami Street, Ajao Estate, over the display of expired products on the shelves, while another Supermarket, Valuepoint Supermarket, situated on the same street, was similarly issued a non-compliance order over the display of expired products.

Speaking on the exercise, the General Manager of LASCOPA, Mr. Afolabi Solebo Esq., said the Monitoring and Enforcement team of the Agency had visited the Cynosure supermarket on Monday, 12th September, 2022, during a routine monitoring exercise where some items displayed were noticed to have expired.

He said the team, therefore, directed the management of the supermarket to remove the identified products from the shelf, but the outlet failed to comply with the directive after a revisit by the gang a few days later.

This led to the issuance of an invitation letter to the management of Cynosure and the eventual sealing of…