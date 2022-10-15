Police recover N4m after arresting kidnap suspects in Adamawa

Five suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Adamawa police command.

The state police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said the operatives recovered the sum of 4,079,000 Naira from the suspects who are members of a crime network operating in Mubi North and South Local Government.

They were arrested after the kidnap of 8-year-old Mustapha Aliyu Fadil in Mubi. It was gathered that they took the minor to Barassa Hotel at Maraba Mubi.

They reportedly held their victim for two days until a ransom of five million as demanded was paid to them.

The apprehended suspects have been identified as; Zaiyat Adamu, 19 years, Abdulrahman Abubakar 31years, Haruna Yakubu, Abubakar Muhammed, 20 years, Isa Musa, 21 years.

The Commissioner of Police, SK Akande, while commending the officers and men for disconnecting the crime network through displaying professional conduct, directed the officers and men to sustain the tempo as a strategy to checkmating crimes and…