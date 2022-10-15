See these Nigerian Forwards that have picked up awards equivalent to that of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Team titles more important than individual accolades’ were the exact words of Lionel Messi after his former side Barcelona lost the title to then Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid.

A few forwards actually see the prize of the golden boot as an additional feather to their cap, and some players trying to play the “humility card” even downplay the importance of these awards, but you can surely place a bet that every attacking player who has the responsibility of finding the back of the net have their sight set on this prize.

The ‘Pichichi’ as it is referred to in Spain is an award that proportionately transcends to a rise in the player’s stock. Every player that has won the award for the top scorer in their respective leagues has seen their stock rise. A few names like David Guiza with Mallorca, Cristiano Ronaldo with Manchester United, Lionel Messi with Barcelona, and even the Nigerian duo of Cyril Dessers and Paul Onuachu, who picked up the much-coveted topscorer award,…