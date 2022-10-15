Soso did not send anyone to kill me

Singer Harrysong has recanted his earlier comment where he claimed that music executive. Sosoberekon, sent some persons to kill him.

Recall that Soso Sosberekon dragged him to the Lagos state police command earlier this week following the allegation he made in an interview. During his interview, Harrysong claimed that Soso sent some persons to kill him in Port Harcourt.



Following much drilling by the police, Harrysong apologized to Soso after he failed to provide any proof to back up his claims.



He has now released a video saying Soso never sent anyone to kill him.

