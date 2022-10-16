11 die in Bauchi auto crash

11 persons were killed and 9 sustained injuries in an auto crash in Bauchi.

The accident occurred on Saturday, October 15, in Hawan Jaki village on Alkaleri-Gombe Road, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State said the accident involved one commercial vehicle and an articulated vehicle.

Abdullahi attributed the cause of the accident to dangerous driving.

He said: “Twenty male adults were involved in the fatal road crash. Nine of them lost their lives on the spot while two were later pronounced dead by medical personnel at the Alkaleri General Hospital.

“Eight others sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Alkaleri hospital where corpses of the dead were deposited.”