Countries granting visas to Nigerian youths seeking greener pastures are wicked – Senator Amosun

A former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has criticized Western nations granting visas to Nigerian youths who seek greener pastures abroad.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Amosun was asked to comment on the growing trend among educated Nigerian youths to leave the country, and he replied saying the countries do not put Nigeria into consideration before giving citizens visas to emigrate for greener pastures.

“I have heard about it and the reports are scary. All our youths and young talents are travelling out of Nigeria, seeking greener pastures, and the prospective countries are deliberately giving them visas to leave the country, without putting the origin country into consideration.

“What scares me most in all this is the proliferation of emigration. Foreigners will not fix our nation for us if all our citizens should leave the country.

“I am seeing the countries granting visas to our youths as wicked because they are not considering the origin nation,…