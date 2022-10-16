Ex-Aviation Minister mourns his brother-in-law who recently suffered cardiac arrest and died due to what he termed ”cultural failure” at Federal Medical Centre Jabi





Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, is bereaved as he lost his brother-in-law on Saturday, October 15.

In a post shared on social media, Chidoka revealed that his brother-in-law had visited the Federal Medical Center in Jabi on Friday, October 14, to complain of chest pain, but was allegedly asked to return on Saturday, October 1 as the lab technicians who were to carry out a test on him had closed for the day. Sadly, he suffered a cardiac arrest the next day and was rushed to the same hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Read his account of what transpired below..

”Yesterday, I wrote about the inevitability of death as we approach the fifth decade conscious of the fact that the life expectancy of a Nigerian is 54 years. Today death visited. My brother-in-law Apost Paul Egbon husband of my only sister Ada Chidoka Egbon died at age 56. Yesterday, he was at the Federal Medical Centre Jabi with a complaint of chest pain. The Doctor who saw him prescribed…





Source: Linda Ikeji