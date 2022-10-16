Man and his accomplice arrested in Nasarawa for killing his three-weeks-old child

Men of the Nasarawa police command have arrested the duo of Abdulkadir Ahmed and Hassan Sabo both males and 40yrs old of Ungwan Maina, Lafia for allegedly killing a three-week-old child.

Preliminary investigation on the case as confirmed by the command spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, revealed that on October 11, the principal suspect, Abdulkadir Ahmed asked his friend Hassan to lure the mother of the deceased to his shop located opposite Correctional Facility, Lafia under the pretext of seeking reconciliation as the baby’s mother was his girlfriend who he got pregnant but sent away after she told him she was pregnant.