Manchester United release statement after Mason Greenwood is charged by police for attempted rape, assault and controlling behaviour

Manchester United have released a statement after their striker, Mason Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling behaviour

Greenwood has not featured for United since January after he was bailed following his arrest on suspicion of rape, assault and questioned about claims of making threats to kill.

On Saturday morning October 15, senior Old Trafford officials confirmed he had been arrested after allegations that he breached the conditions of his bail by contacting the alleged victim.

Reacting to the incident, Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.”

“All three counts relate to the same complainant. Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges…