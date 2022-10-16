One killed, 18 injured as suspected APC and PDP thugs clash in Zamfara

One man has been killed while 18 others sustained injuries during a clash by political thugs in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Saturday.

Spokesman for the state Police Command, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, October 16, said the groups were suspected to be members of APC and PDP in the state.

“Discreet investigation into the case has commenced aimed at ensuring that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.” he added.

Mr Shehu’s confirmation followed an allegation by the APC that thugs suspected to have been hired by the PDP attacked and killed one man and injured 18 others without reason.

The APC’s allegation is contained in a statement issued by Yusuf Idris, the party’s publicity secretary in Gusau on Saturday.

“It is highly disheartening and worrisome the attack with firearms perpetrated by PDP thugs. The thugs came as the PDP Zamfara Governorship candidate’s boys and shot at innocent youths who were carrying out…