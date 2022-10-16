Police gun down suspected armed robber, arrest another and rescue kidnap victim in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed a suspected armed robber and rescued a kidnap victim in Warri.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, October 16, said operatives also arrested another robbery suspect and recovered a pump action gun, cut-to-size locally made gun and nine live cartridges.

The PPRO said that the kidnap victim was rescued unhurt and has been reunited with his family.

“On 10/10/2022, the DPO Agbarho Division received a distress call that one man (name withheld) was kidnapped at his residence in Warri alongside his highlander SUV(Reg. No. withheld), and that the hoodlums were advancing towards Agbarho, the DPO CSP Samuel Ogwa swiftly mobilized and led operatives who positioned strategically on the road,” the statement read.

“As they were monitoring movement of vehicles, they sighted the highlander vehicle as described by the distress caller, but the driver unsurprisingly…