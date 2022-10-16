PSG and Brazil star, Neymar faces calls for a five-year prison sentence for alleged fraud and corruption charges

PSG and Brazil superstar, Neymar is facing calls for a prison sentence of five years over charges of corruption and fraud.

The 30-year-old is set to appear in court next week on charges relating to his £49.6million (€57.1m) switch from Santos to Barcelona in 2013.

Brazilian investment firm DIS believe the now-PSG star’s move from Santos was undervalued, leading them to lose out, having bought 40 percent of the rights to the player for £1.7m (€2m) when he was 17.

The other defendants in the case are both Barcelona and Santos, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu, Sandro Rosell, Santos Odilio Rodrigues, and Neymar’s parents.

The Catalan giants claimed that at the time, Neymar’s transfer fee was £49.6m (€57.1m), and that the fee was paid to both the player’s family and to Santos.

His parents received £34.8m (€40m) of the fee, with the rest going to the Brazilian club, of which DIS received 40 percent.

However, the investment firm are…