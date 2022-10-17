Bride-to-be killed in Raleigh shooting died saving her dog

A bride-to-be has been identified as one of those killed in last week’s shooting spree in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her fiance has now revealed that she was killed while trying to rescue her dog.

Robert Steele, the fiance of slain Mary Marshal, spoke in an emotional TV interview Sunday, October 16.

He recalled the incident, saying: “She says, ‘I need you to come home right now. Immediately. Scruff, our dog has slipped his collar, and I just heard gunshots.'”

After Marshal ran off to get her dog, Steele arrived and found detectives in their neighborhood.

“And they started asking about tattoos that Mary has,” he said before breaking into tears.

“We knew. We knew she was gone.”

Steele said he is now wearing the wedding ring that Marshall planned to give him when they recited their marriage vows in two weeks.

He continued: “The engraving is ‘You’re my favorite place.'”

“I loved when she would wrap me up in her arms and every time that we…