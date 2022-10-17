Gunmen reportedly abduct motorists in Anambra (video)

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a yet-to-be-specified number of motorists in Anambra State.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped near a checkpoint along the Nkwelle/Isiagu/Nibo Road.

According to an eyewitness, the occupants of the vehicles were kidnapped amidst gunshots.

The witness said that there had been several cases of kidnapping of motorists on that particular road despite security checkpoints.

One Festus Okafor, identified one of the victims as a former member of Anambra House of Assembly, Hon. Sylvester Okeke, from Agulu.

He added that the incident happened on Friday, October 14, 2022.