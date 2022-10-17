Healthcare worker missing four months after leaving Redemption Camp for work in Ibadan

The family of a 30-year-old healthcare worker, Olusola Olasehinde, has raised the alarm over his whereabouts almost four months after he left home for work in Ibadan, Oyo State and didn’t return.

It was gathered that Olusola, who works at Fidson Healthcare, Ibadan, left Redemption Camp alongside his wife Chisom, around 7.30am on June 29, 2022.

He was said to have boarded a vehicle on Monday in front of the Redemption Camp and did not return home.

His elder brother, Oluwagbenga, who spoke to Punch, said all efforts to locate him had been abortive.

“He and his wife live at the Redemption Camp. He usually goes to Ibadan on Monday and returns on Friday, as he was transferred last year to Ibadan. On June 29, they both got to the gate of the Redemption Camp around 7:30am. The wife went to the Abeokuta High Court, while Sola went to work in Ibadan,” Oluwagbenga explained.

“Around 9am, my younger brother called him and he picked the call and said he was inside a bus…