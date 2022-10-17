I’ve delivered high-impact projects across Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he’s leaving a lasting legacy by delivering high-impact projects across Nigeria.

Buhari who spoke on Monday, October 17, at his last ministerial performance review retreat, highlighted the progress his administration has made in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, economy, and health in line with his administration’s nine-priority agenda.

He said;

“In recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of this administration to leave a lasting legacy, we have implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“Some of the notable achievements include the completion of 326km Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line and railway ancillary facilities; the completion of over 156.5km Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway modernization project with extension to Lagos Port, Apapa.

“On road projects, this…