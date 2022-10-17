“Massive protests in Paris over soaring prices yet Nigerians are still planning to japa”- Festus Keyamo says Nigeria is not the only country suffering due to global issues

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has berated Nigerians who have decided to relocate from Nigeria aka ”Japa”.

Posting a video of residents in Paris staging a massive protest over soaring prices and cost of living, Keyamo argued that while other parts of the world are also suffering from global issues, Nigerians have decided to ”Japa” as if the country is isolated from the present global issues.

Posting on his Twitter handle, Keyamo wrote;