Movie producer, Paul Haggis arrives at court to face claims he raped publicist in his apartment in 2013

Canadian movie producer, Paul Haggis is in court in New York City today to fight claims he raped a publicist in 2013.  

 

The Oscar-winner is being sued by Haleigh Breest, 36, a Manhattan publicist who says he attacked her in his apartment after a premiere for the movie Side Effects. 

 

Breest was 26 at the time and Haggis, now 69, was nearly 60.  She claims he brought her back to his apartment for a ‘drink’ then forced her to perform oral sex on him and raped her. 

 

In her lawsuit, she claims he told her not to ‘worry’ because he’d had a vasectomy so couldn’t impregnate her. Haggis – who was previously arrested in Italy on separate rape claims – denies Breest’s allegations. 

 

He says the entire case is being driven by the Church of Scientology as punishment for his speaking out against it – Haggis used to be a member of the church but deserted in 2009. 

 

Jury selection for the civil trial begins today in Manhattan. Breest is expected to testify, as are…



Source: Linda Ikeji

