Police officer abducted in Kwara state regains his freedom

Police officer, ASP Ahmed Yusuf, who was abducted from his house in Oloje area of Ilorin on October 11 at about 10pm by six armed hoodlums has been rescued.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Okansanmi Ajayi, said Yusuf was rescued at about 2.30am today at a bush border between Kwara and Oyo state.

Ajayi said the rescue efforts was made possible by the insistence of the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, who declared that rescuing the kidnapped officer unhurt and possible arrest of the criminal abductors was a task that must be achieved.