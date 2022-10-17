Police officer arrested for murder of his 18-year-old girlfriend and another woman in South Africa

A policeman has been arrested for the murder of two women, aged 18 and 24, in Durban, South Africa.

The incident took place in Mandela Park, KwaNyuswa, west of Durban, in the early hours of Friday morning, October 14, 2022.

The 18-year-old victim, identified as Njabulo Enhle Majozi, is said to be the suspect’s girlfriend.

It is alleged that the cop shot the other woman first and Enhle tried to run away. He allegedly shot her outside then dragged her back into the house to create a fake crime scene.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, who confirmed the incident said a preliminary investigation is under way and the cop was arrested.

She said more details would be shared once all the facts were established.

Shawn Herbst from Netcare 91 said paramedics responded to reports of a shooting incident in the Mandela Park area just after 1am.

“Reports indicated that two people had been shot. When medics arrived on…