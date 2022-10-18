20-year-old suspected kidnapper arrested with N8.4m cash and weapons in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man, Abubakar Isah for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mamman Sanda made the disclosure while briefing newsmen at the Command headquarters on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

The CP said N8.4million cash, weapons, motorcycles and other exhibits were recovered from the suspect.

“On 16/09/2022 at about 1730hrs the Command arrested the 20 years old Abubakar Isah at Tashan Daudu, Soro via Ganjuwa LGA at Gobirawa,” the Commissioner stated.

“The following exhibits were recovered in his possession; Eight million four hundred- and sixty-six-thousand-naira (N8.466,000.00) cash, one SMG rifle with ninety-two live ammunition, One empty magazine SMG OFN rifle, One 7.62mm calibre of live ammunitions, Eight different models of phones, one MP3, one Honda Motorcycle, one Cutlass.” he added.

While…