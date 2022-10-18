80 suspects including women arrested for helping bandits – Zamfara govt

80 suspects have been arrested by the Zamfara State Government for aiding bandits.

The suspects, including women, were informants, and suppliers of food, drug, military camouflage and police uniforms to bandits.

They were taken into custody for alleged involvement in banditry, kidnapping for ransom and illegal possession of firearms.

Abdullahi Shinkafi, Chairman, Committee on Prosecution of Banditry and Related Offences, addressed the media on Tuesday, October 18.

Shinkafi disclosed that security agencies were investigating their level of participation in criminal activities.

Shikari said that the resurgence of banditry and kidnapping was due to the bombardment of camps by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The chairman said a number of the outlaws were neutralised or dislodged from their hideouts.

He confirmed that insecurity was part of the reasons the government suspended political rallies and campaigns.