Football star, Neymar tells court he always signed contracts his manager-father told him to as he appears in Spanish court to deny corruption charges

PSG superstar, Neymar said on Tuesday October 18, he always signed documents his manager father told him to, as he took the stand at his trial in Spain over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

‘My father has always been in charge’ of contract negotiations, Neymar said when questioned by prosecutors who are seeking a two-year prison sentence for the Brazil Paris Saint-Germain forward for alleged corruption over his contract.

He also said he did not remember if he took part in the negotiations which led to an agreement sealed in 2011 with Barcelona over his transfer two years later to the Catalan side from Brazilian club Santos.

The footballer, who agreed to be questioned in court only by the state prosecutor and his defence lawyer was on the stand for less than 15 minutes.

He was asked whether he had participated in negotiations for a contract he signed in November 2011 while he was still at Brazilian boyhood club Santos where he…