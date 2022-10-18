Former NFL player Antonio Dennard shot dead outside a bar

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

32-year-old Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 AM on October 16, after being transported to Reading Hospital for a gunshot wound.

TMZ Sports reported that Berks County Coroner’s Office ruled the former NFL player’s death as a homicide and police are currently investigating.

Prior to his death, Dennard spent time in the NFL with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars over the course of his career.

An autopsy for Dennard is scheduled for Tuesday, October 18.