Man, 62, who raped 9-year-old girl sentenced to life imprisonment

An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced 62-year-old Daudu Jimoh, aka Baba Cooler, to life imprisonment for raping a 9-year-old girl in Ilupeju Ekiti.

The convict was arraigned before Justice Lekan Ogunmoye on August 5, 2020, on one count charge of rape.

The charge reads: “That Daudu Jimoh on 27/9/2019 at Ilupeju Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this honorable court did rape a nine (9) year old girl, contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

In her evidence before the court, the victim said, “I attended a Nursery/Primary School in Ilupeju Ekiti, Baba cooler was our landlord, he has been having sex with me for four times before my sister caught us on that day.

“Whenever he had sex with me, I was always afraid to tell my mother because he had warned me not to tell anybody or else I will die.”

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Julius Ajibare called four witnesses and tendered defendant statements and…