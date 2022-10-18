Police in Lokoja are trying to sweep the matter under the carpet

Princess Kolade, the young lady who came online earlier today to cry out over the physical assault her mum allegedly receives from her father, says the police in Kogi state where they are based are trying to sweep the matter under the carpet. Read the initial story here.
In an update given on her Twitter handle, Princess tweeted;
”Hello, everyone. The police here in Lokoja are trying to sweep the matter under the carpet here, they are blaming me for bringing it online and not attacking why he was beating my mum. My mum is also scared of coming down to police station to make a statement
They just want to end it just like that without doing anything, my dad was in their office talking to them for hours, turning their mind and support towards him. The police are opting to just settle it amicably and they want me to go back home.
Please I don’t want this matter to die like that. I can’t go back to living back. He will beat me, seize my phone. We really need help”
Source: Linda Ikeji