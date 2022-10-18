Two escape death as truck plunges into Lagos lagoon

Two persons narrowly escaped death when a waste compactor truck plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

The incident, according to an eyewitness, happened at about 7.45 pm on Monday, October 17, 2022.

It was gathered that the truck belonging to one of the Private Sector Participant, PSP, operators, had a burst tyre as a result veered off the bridge and subsequently plunged into the Lagos lagoon.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the incident, said the two rescued persons were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The agency responded to distress calls at the above scene and discovered that a waste compactor truck, registration unknown, while in high motion had a burst tyre as a result veered off the bridge and subsequently plunged into the Lagos lagoon,” said Oke-Osanyitolu.

“Fortunately the two occupants of the truck (driver and motor boy) were rescued alive by the agency marine team (divers )….