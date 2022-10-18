Two suspects who specialise in robbing bank customers arrested in Delta

The Agbor Gha-Ihun Security outfit has apprehended two suspected armed robbers in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

A report published on Monday, October 17, 2022, by Ika Weekly Newspaper said the arrest follows reported cases of customers being robbed after withdrawing money from various banks.

The suspects identified as Smart and Oluchukwu from Imo State, were apprehended within the vicinity of a Bank while waiting to rob their victims of their money on October 13.

Under interrogation, one of the suspects, Smart confessed that he was previously arrested after one of his failed missions.

“We are from Imo State and our mission is to steal. I am a father of two children. My wife and children are in Imo State. Some time ago, I caught by Agbor Youth Vigilante Group on one of my failed missions along Baleke market area. Oluchukwu and I started working together since this week. We feel bad that luck has run out on us,” he said.

Speaking…