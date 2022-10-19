Argument ensues as boss insists on getting half after his apprentice won N16m

A boss reportedly insisted on getting a 50 percent cut after his apprentice won N16m from a bet, and this has led to a debate on Twitter.

“So this boy who is currently undergoing his Apprenticeship with oga at Alaba market won 16 million naira on BET and his boss requested he shared the money into 2. Meaning his boss goes with 8million,” Twitter user Oku wrote.

He added: “I hear the market people supported his boss so he had to oblige.”

The tweet led to a debate, with many taking sides with the boss, while explaining how the apprenticeship system works.

Others criticised the boss and asked if he would have shared in the loss if his apprentice had lost the bet.

See below.