Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly confirms engagement to younger singer Firerose just five months after wife of 28 years Tish filed for divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus and his younger lover, Firerose appeared to confirm their engagement after his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus filed for divorce.





The 61-year-old Country singer was pictured with his new partner, who appears to be in her 20s showing off a massive diamond sparkler in an Instagram snap posted on Tuesday.

He simply wrote in his caption: ‘Happy Autumn [red heart emoji]’

This comes weeks after reports that he is ‘believed to be engaged’ to the songstress, who ‘was spotted with a huge diamond ring’ recently, according to The US Sun. Billy Ray and Firerose worked with one another on a single last year titled New Day.

Billy Ray is father to five children with Tish Cyrus, 55, – daughters Brandi, 35, Miley, 29, and Noah, 22, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 28.

The romantic relationship could impact Billy Ray’s relationship with superstar songstress Miley, according to the outlet, which reported that the father and daughter had unfollowed one another’s…